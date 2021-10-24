Price of kerosene rose by 16.2% in September – NBS

The average price for a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas and kerosene increased again in September as more Nigerians find creative ways to save money.

In a National Bureau of Statistics’ latest price monitoring report released on Sunday, the average price for one gallon of Kerosene increased by 16.25 percent from N1, 325.39 in August to N1, 540.82 in September.

The price was also 25.30 percent higher than the amount paid in the same period last year.

According to the report, states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Abuja (N2,766.67), Bauchi (N1,981.54) and Adamawa (N1,975.00).

On the other hand, states with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Delta (N1,218.13), Imo (N1,991.23) and Yobe (N1,080.00)

The report also showed that the average price per litre of kerosene paid by consumers increased by 8.59 percent month-on-month and by 24.83 percent year-on-year from N400.01 in August to N434.39 in September.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Lagos (N605.21), Ebonyi (N553.33), and Taraba (N526.67).

While states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Delta (N348.15), Katsina (N286.90), and Bayelsa (N229.17).

Also, the average price paid by consumers for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG increased by 36.55 percent month-on-month and by 49.97 percent year-on-year from N4,514.82 in August to N6,164.97 in September.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG were Cross River (N6,944.44), Anambra (N6,897.92), and Ogun (N6,779.17).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of the product were Niger (N5,175.00), Borno (N5,100.00), and Osun (N5,006.25)

Also, the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of LPG increased by 8.23 percent month-on-month and 21.42 percent year-on-year from N2,215.33 in August to N2,397.60 in September.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of LPG were Zamfara (N3,000.00), Kano (N2,900.00) and Sokoto (N2,860.00).

While States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of the product were Osun (N1,902.05), Edo (N1,901.55), and Lagos (N1,858.31).

