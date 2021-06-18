Price of petrol, kerosene, diesel rise in May

In May, consumers paid more for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), often known as petrol, National Household Kerosene, and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel).

While the rates paid for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) varied according to cylinder volume.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) price watch reports published on its website for May 2021.

According to the bureau, the price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased MoM by1.01 per cent to N168 in May from N166 in April.

The price consumers paid for refilling 5kg cylinder of Cooking Gas increased by 0.12 percent month-on-month, MoM, to N2,071 in May from N2,069 in April. However, the price consumers paid for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for Cooking Gas decreased by 0.66 percent MoM to N4,288 in May from N4,317 in April 2021.

The report stated further States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N186.26), Benue (N180.83) and Ebonyi (N177.40).

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Gombe (N161.33), Borno (N162.27) and Zamfara (N162.31).”

The price of kerosene per litre paid by customers grew by 0.23 percent MoM to N363 in May from N362 in April.

Similarly, the price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 3.34 percent MoM to N1,266 in May from N1,226 in April.

The report noted that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Ebonyi (N477.08), Enugu (N464.44) and Taraba (N437.04). While states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N251.11), Yobe (N298.15) and Abuja (N305.33).

The bureau also said that the price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 0.69 per cent MoM to N238in May from N237 in April.

It stated:”States with the highest average price of diesel were Sokoto (N259.29), Bauchi (N258.00) and Benue (N256.17). While States with the lowest average price of diesel were Nasarawa (N213.89), Delta (N215.52) and Rivers (N223.24).

