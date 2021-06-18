NSE: Investors gain N20bn as market capitalisation rises by 0.09%

The Nigerian stock market ended the week with a slight growth as the equity capitalisation settled at N20.14 trillion on Friday.

This was a N20 billion or 0.09 percent increase when compared to the preceding day’s market capitalisation of N20.12 trillion.

The All Share Index maintained its upward drive at today’s trading increasing to 38,648.91 from 38,615.11 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 220.63 million shares valued at N2.52 billion in 2,952 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 160.43 million shares valued at N1.39 billion that exchanged hands in 3,260 deals on Thursday.

Chi Plc led the gainers’ chart after gaining 9.84 percent to move from N0.61kobo to N0.67kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 8.70 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price rose by 5.88 percent to end trading at N0.68kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price was up by 5.45 percent to move from N0.55kobo per share to N0.58kobo per share at the end of trading.

Unity Bank’s share price increased by 5.45 percent to end trading with N0.55kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Investors pocket N30bn as market capitalization rises by 0.13%

Mutual Benefit topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.16 percent from its share price to drop from N0.49kobo per share to N0.45kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price declined from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share following a loss of 4.76 percent in its share price.

AIICO’s share price plunged by 2.68 percent to end trading at N1.09 from N1.12kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price declined from N0.51kobo to N0.50kobo per share after losing 1.96 percent in share price during trading.

Wapic completed the list as its share price fell by 1.72 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 44.97 million shares worth N1.05 billion.

Wema Bank shares were traded at a volume of 21.72 million and valued at N11.95 million.

UBA was next with 15.28 million shares traded at a cost of N112.19 million.

Transcorp reported 14.18 million shares worth N12.82 million, while Mansard recorded over 11.81 million traded shares at a value of N10.63 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions