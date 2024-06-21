Protesters demand EFCC probe, arrest of ex-gov El-Rufai over alleged N423bn fraud

A group of protesters, identified as Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance (KCWGG), staged a demonstration at the Kaduna State Government House on Thursday, calling for the immediate probe and arrest of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The protesters, armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, alleged financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and a massive debt burden totaling N423 billion during El-Rufai’s eight-year tenure. They urged Governor Uba Sani to direct the EFCC and other agencies to prosecute El-Rufai, citing the indictment of his administration.

The protesters vowed to occupy all government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to demand the removal of individuals implicated in the report. They also demanded that all loans obtained without due process be halted.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate all finances, loans, and contracts awarded under the former governor submitted its report to the House on Wednesday.

The committee indicted the former governor, saying most of the loans obtained under El-Rufai’s administration between 2015 and 2023 were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained.

The committee led by Henry Zacharia, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House, recommended the prosecution of El-Rufai, and some other indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office and money laundering while in office as well as plaguing Kaduna State into heavy debt.

The probe by the state Assembly was necessitated following the lamentation of the incumbent governor that El-Rufai left him a huge debt profile.

The demonstration highlights the growing discontent among Kaduna residents over alleged corruption and financial recklessness during El-Rufai’s administration. The protesters’ call for EFCC action and accountability has sparked attention, with many watching for the commission’s response to these serious allegations.

