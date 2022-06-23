Retired Perm Sec caught writing exam for his children —Anambra Education Commissioner

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, has claimed that a retired Permanent Secretary was caught writing the recently conducted teachers’ recruitment examination for his children.

Chuma-Udeh who made this allegation on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital, while defending herself after she was caught in a viral video allegedly calling a teacher applicant an idiot on the telephone, said the retired permanent secretary was writing the tests for his three children.

Though she did not disclose the culprit’s name, the Commissioner however, revealed that he is 68 years old.

In the viral video which had drawn a lot of criticism, Chuma-Udeh was heard telling the applicant:

“Madam, you are an idiot. You mean the computers are doing what?

“I received a report by 12 noon that you people refused to stand in line. You refused to be identified. You mobbed and you were all trying to get into the hall at the same time.

“You refused to be disciplined up till this moment and you have the effrontery, you this stupid woman, you have the effrontery to call me on the phone to talk rubbish.

“Will you get out of my phone, you filthy thing! You really want to be a teacher? How will you tell your students to conform to instructions when you cannot stand line in line and move into the hall?”

But while addressing the issue and tendering her apologies, the Commissioner said she was under immense pressure due to the barrage of attacks on her person and vented her frustrations on the teacher.

