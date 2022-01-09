Sanusi counsels Nigerians on how to avoid past mistakes in 2023

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has urged Nigerians to vote for only competent leaders in 2023 if they are to avoid the mistakes made in the past.

Sanusi, who is currently the President General, Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), Nigeria, made the call on Saturday in Lokoja, Kogi State, while giving the closing remark at the end of a three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary, in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, titled ”The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity.”

He called on “eligible voters in Nigeria to register, get their voters’ card (PVC) and vote the best and competent candidates in all positions in subsequent elections.”

The former Emir of Kano also called on the Muslim community in the country to vote for the best person that was most competent in every position irrespective of political party or religious affiliations.

”If our youths get employed, the economy of the entire country will improve,” Sanusi said.

”Most importantly, we are not a political party but we cannot fold our arms and ignore politics.

”Every member of Attijaniyya from 18 years old and above, male or female, go and get your voters card.

”Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy.

”Now, we are at the time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility.

”I am not saying you must vote only for members of Attijaniyya, Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position the best person that is most competent.

”If you don’t take this responsibility, you have betrayed Islam. We must preserve the unity of this country to ensure self reliance, education peace and unity,” the deposed Emir said.

