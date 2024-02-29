Senate confirms Agbede, Wanka, Sagagi,Aliyu to serve as Directors on CBN board (Full list)

The Senate has approved four nominees out of five from President Bola Tinubu to serve on the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The confirmed nominees are Mr Robert Agbede; Mr Ado Yakubu Wanka; Professor Muritala Sabo Sagagi and Mrs Muslimat Olanike Aliyu.

Their approval took place on Thursday following the submission of a report by the Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

He noted that the nominees were satisfactorily screened.

The lawmaker maintained that their nomination by President Tinubu was in line with Section 6(1)(10)(D) of the CBN Act.

While he sought their confirmation, Abiru told his colleagues that there was no petition against any of the nominees, adding that there were no security reports about them by the Department of State Service, DSS or the Nigeria Police and that they had also fulfilled the Code of Conduct Bureau requirements.

He also said, “the nominees have knowledge of the industry and have the capability to serve on the CBN board”

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North Senatorial District disclosed that Urum Kalu Eke who is his constituent excused himself from the nomination for another engagement with the World Bank.

He said: “Mr President and Distinguished Colleagues, Mr Urum is my constituent and he called to say, there will be a conflict of interest in his nomination as CBN board director.

“That he wishes to decline, while he has already informed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

After contributions, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau who presided over the plenary confirmed the nominees through a voice vote.

By: Babajide Okeowo

