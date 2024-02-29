NGX: Investors gain N391bn as equities market recovers from 3-day losses

The Nigerian equities market on Thursday reversed the three-day losses as investors made N391 billion at the close of the day’s trading.

This followed the rise of equity capitalization to N54.7 trillion from N54.3 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,980.30 from 99,266.02 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth also closed positive as 37 stocks advanced, 19 declined, while 60 others remained unchanged in 9, 650 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank Holding (GTCO), NEM Insurance, and Juli led other gainers with 10% growth in share price each to close at N22.55, N39.60, N6.60, and N3.41 from the previous N20.50, N36.00, N6.00, and N3.10 per share.

Champion Breweries, Consolidated Hallmark Holding, and Sterling Financial Holding also posted 9.97%, 9.92%, and 9.90% growth in share prices.

On the flip side, Sunu Assurances Nigeria led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N1.71 from the previous N1.90 per share.

Eterna, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), and Morison Industries completed the list of losers with 9.81%, 9.76%, and 9.58% dip in their share prices.

On the volume index, United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 93.708 million shares valued at N2.067 billion in 815 deals followed by Transcorp with 54.082 million shares worth N692 million in 591 deals.

Japaul Gold Ventures traded 34.336 million shares valued at N65 million in 308 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N2.067 billion in 815 deals followed by Nestle with equities worth N1.065 billion in 189 deals.

Zenith Bank traded stocks worth N768 million in 595 deals.

