Senate confirms appointment of ex-service chiefs as ambassadors admist petitions, criticisms | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate, on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

The comfirmation comes admist two petitions against the nominees and criticisms by some senators.

Those confirmed are Abayomi Olonisakin, former chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, former chief of army staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, former chief of naval staff, and Sadique Abubakar, former chief of air staff.

Mohammed S Usman, former intelligence chief, was also confirmed.

The confirmation comes three weeks after they were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as non-career ambassadors.

The upper legislative chamber confirmed the appointment of the former service chiefs after Muhammed Bulkachuwa, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, presented a report for the consideration of the Senate while stating that the nominees met the requirements expected of them.

“The nominees responded satisfactorily. At the end of the screening exercise; their nominations are in line with section 171 of the 1999 constitution,” the Bauchi senator said.

“That the nominees have been cleared by the Department of State Services (DSS). That the nominees have presented their code of conduct slips.

“That the nominees rose to a point of their career that has made them eminently qualified. The committee is satisfied with their character and performance.”

Meanwhile, Enyinnaya Abaribe, minority leader, queried why the petition against the service chiefs was dismissed.

The lawmaker said “That petition borders on the integrity of the senate; it said that we called for their removal, how then do we confirm them for another appointment,” the Abia senator said.

However, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan opposed the minority leader.

“The nomination cannot be nullified because we asked them to be changed,” the senate president said.

