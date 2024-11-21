Senate confirms Omolola Oloworaran as new PENCOM DG

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Omolola Oloworaran as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The resolution of the Senate followed the consideration and adoption of the Report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Cyril Fasuyi presented the report.

Fasuyi in his presentation said the Committee observed that the nominee possessed the requisite legal requirement specified under the provisions of sections 19 (2), (5)(6), and 26 of the Pension Reform Act-2014, Act No. 4 necessary for appointment to the position of Director-General of the National Pension Commission.

He added that as of the time of this report, there is no adverse security report or petition before the Committee against the nomination of the Nominee for the appointment as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission.

According to him, the Committee established both in fact and in law that, the nominee, has satisfied the requisite requirements and “is hereby affirmed to be qualified, fit and proper person suitable for appointment as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission.”

Senators approved the nomination of Oloworaran for appointment as the Director General of PENCOM when the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over plenary put the recommendation of the Committee to voice vote.

Oloworaran has an accounting degree from the University of Ilorin and an MBA from the Manchester Business School. She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has worked at several prominent Nigerian banks, including FirstBank Nigeria: Head of Transaction Banking Operations from June 2019, Stanbic IBTC where she led the International Business Center from January 2016 to June 2019.

She also had a stint with FDHL GROUP as a Consultant from May 2013 to November 2013.

By: Babajide Okeowo

