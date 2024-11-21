Three die in Nasarawa farmer-herdsmen clash

At least three persons died in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Nasarawa State on Monday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Nadada, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the incident occurred in Dogon Duste community located between Nasarawa and Toto local government areas of the state.

The CP said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received a report that there was a clash between farmers and herders on Monday, at about 4:30 p.m.

“On reaching there, it was discovered that two people were killed in the farm while four others injured were rushed to a Primary Healthcare for treatment.

“The police later found one additional corpse in the bush during a search operation, bringing the number of deaths to three.”

Nadada said normalcy has returned to the area, adding that the police would get to the root of the matter.

He revealed that police operatives are working with the community to apprehend those responsible for the incident and prosecute them accordingly.

