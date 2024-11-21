NEC gives FCT, Adamawa, Kwara, one week to submit reports on state police

The National Economic Council (NEC) has set a one-week deadline for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and three other states to submit their positions on the proposed establishment of state police.

The three states are Adamawa, Kebbi and Kwara.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s 146th meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “The council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week.”

The governor only Adamawa, Kebbi, and Kwara—along with the FCT, are yet to submit their reports.

Diri added: “On the state police, the council was updated with the submission of the establishment, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so.

“These three states are Adamawa, Kebbi, and incidentally Kwara, which is the state of the Governors’ Forum’s Chairman, and the FCT. They are yet to submit their positions.”

The governor noted that the council aims to present a consolidated report reflecting the states’ positions on state policing at its next meeting.

“The council resolved to present a consolidated state’s position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting,” he stated.

The push for state policing has gained traction in recent years as a measure to address rising insecurity across Nigeria, with advocates arguing that local law enforcement structures can better respond to the unique security challenges within each state.

The submissions from the remaining states and the FCT are expected to contribute to the national discourse on the feasibility and structure of such a system.

