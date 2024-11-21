Reps move to eradicate HND/BSc dichotomy

Nigeria’s House of Representatives is taking bold steps to bridge the gap between Higher National Diploma (HND) holders from polytechnics and Bachelor’s Degree holders from universities.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass revealed that a bill criminalizing discrimination against HND holders is currently in the works.

During the 36th convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos on Thursday, Abass emphasized the importance of promoting vocational and technical education.

“We know the importance of education and what the country would gain by promoting vocational and technical education. The country needs people with the skills needed to take it to a higher level,” he stated.

READ ALSO: NBTE unveils online programmes to convert HND to BSc in one year

Abass highlighted the nation’s need for technologically skilled individuals to raise its profile. To achieve this, the government is increasing funds to the sector. Moreover, the proposed legislation aims to establish equal opportunities for all, regardless of their educational background.

“The country needs people with the skills needed to take it to a higher level. Those who are going to raise the nation’s profile technologically. In view of that, we are increasing funds to the sector. Also, we are taking steps by working on the necessary legal framework to criminalise the dichotomy between HND and BSc certificates,” Abass explained.

This development follows previous efforts to address the HND/BSc dichotomy. In 2021, the National Assembly passed a bill abolishing and prohibiting discrimination between first degrees and HNDs. The Senate also passed a similar bill in June 2021.

The proposed legislation is expected to criminalize discrimination against HND holders in both the public and private sectors. With this bill, HND holders will have equal opportunities for employment, promotions, and career advancement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now