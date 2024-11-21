UNIZIK: Prof. Ikechebelu returns as Acting VC after Odoh’s appointment nullified

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Thursday, reinstated Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu as its Acting Vice-Chancellor, effective immediately.

This decision comes after the nullification of Prof. Bernard Odoh’s appointment as the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor, deemed illegal by the now-dissolved 10th Governing Council.

According to Njelita Louis, Director of Information and Public Relations/Protocol Officer, Ikechebelu’s reinstatement aligns with directives from the Honourable Minister of Education and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval. Prof. Ikechebelu previously served as Acting Vice-Chancellor, overseeing the university’s transition after Prof. Charles Esimone’s tenure concluded on June 3, 2024.

The statement read: “This is to inform the Nnamdi Azikiwe University community and the general public that, in accordance with the directives of the Honourable Minister of Education and the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu has been reinstated as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with immediate effect.

Read Also: Keyamo unveils special airport Marshals to evaluate aviation performance

“This decision follows the nullification of the appointment of Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh as the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor, which was deemed illegally executed by the now-dissolved 10th Governing Council of the university.

“The reinstatement of Prof. Ikechebelu is outlined in the Federal Ministry of Education correspondence, Ref: FME/HE/CU/82°/1/308, dated 20th November 2024, and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.”

Key Developments:

– Reinstatement: Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu returns as Acting Vice-Chancellor

– Nullification: Prof. Bernard Odoh’s appointment as seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor deemed illegal

– New Appointment: Mr. Victor Ikechukwu Modebelu appointed Acting Registrar, replacing Barr. Mrs. Rosemary Ifeoma Nwokike

The Federal Ministry of Education’s correspondence, Ref: FME/HE/CU/82°/1/308, dated November 20, 2024, outlines Ikechebelu’s reinstatement. Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, signed the document.

In his initial acceptance speech as Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ikechebelu emphasized unity and collaboration among staff and students. He outlined his vision, focusing on the “BLEDS” targets: Beautify UNIZIK, Light-up UNIZIK, Excellent UNIZIK, Digitize UNIZIK, and Secure UNIZIK.

The university community has been urged to offer full support and cooperation to Ikechebelu and Modebelu as they lead the institution in fulfilling its academic and administrative mandate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now