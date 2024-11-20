Tinubu dissolves UNIZIK governing council

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

He also approved the removal of the.university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bernard Odoh, and the Registrar, Mrs. Rosemary Nwokike.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The council was led by Amb. Greg Mbadiwe with Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, Mr. Amioleran Osahon, and Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin (retd) as members.

Onanuga said the sack of the governing council and officials followed reports on the appointment of a vice-chancellor without due process.

President Tinubu equally approved the removal of Mr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue state.

The decision followed Salami’s illegal actions, including suspending the Vice-Chancellor without adhering to the prescribed procedures.

Onanuga said: “The Federal Ministry of Education’s call for the unlawful suspension to be revoked Salami refused to comply.

” Instead, he resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

”The Federal Government reiterated that the primary responsibility of university councils is to ensure the smooth operation of university activities in accordance with the act establishing each university.

” President Tinubu warned the councils not to create distractions in their universities as his government is focused on improving the country’s education standards.”

