Keyamo unveils special airport Marshals to evaluate aviation performance

Aviation minister Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, announced the establishment of a special task force, known as Special Airport Marshals, to conduct impromptu airport evaluations.

This initiative aims to assess worker professionalism, airport hygiene, and overall conditions, ensuring that passenger expectations are consistently met.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, and made available to the media.

According to Moshood, members of the special marshals will be drawn from the media, representatives of state governors, members of non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders.

Read Also: Apple confirms fixing pair of security bugs used in cyberattacks targeted at Mac users

The Special Airport Marshals will comprise public-spirited individuals from various sectors.

According to Moshood, “The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, has introduced new initiatives to address the expectations of the travelling public who use our airports daily.” These measures are designed to improve service delivery and environmental standards at airport facilities.

“The Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals in cities where airports are located. These marshals, consisting of public-spirited individuals from the media, non-governmental organisations, and representatives of state governors, will conduct unscheduled visits to airports. Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the overall hygiene and conditions of the airports.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now