‘Show genuine repentance for the 16-year misrule in Nigeria,’ APC tells PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to humbly accept its defeat in the Ondo State governorship election.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in October 10, 2020 election in the state.

But three out of seven justices in the apex court’s panel ruled against the governor on the petition against him.

In its reaction to the ruling, PDP commended the Supreme Court justices for upholding the integrity of the nation’s judiciary.

The party claimed that the justices agreed that the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni violated 1999 Constitution by holding two separate positions at the same time.

Mala Buniis also the governor of Yobe State.

But in a statement issued by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, the party urged the PDP to accept its defeat at the Supreme Court in good faith rather than attempting to constitute itself into an alternate court of law and misinterpreting the apex court’s judgments.

APC described the PDP as an “old, lonely, toothless and hungry Hyena” which had become rudderless, saying it would not join issues with the major opposition party on the status of Mai Mala Buni-led committee.

The party urged its major rival to show genuine repentance its 16 years misrule in the country.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is an old, lonely, toothless, and hungry Hyena wandering aimlessly in the jungle of political wilderness. Nigerians are fully aware of its antecedents and will never take it seriously no matter how much empty noise it makes.

“We note how arrogantly the PDP has become an interpreter of the laws of the nation with ignorant comments on the recent Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and dismissed the PDP’s case on the grounds that it was incompetent.

“Instead of being humbled by that defeat, the PDP has turned itself into an alternate court by misrepresenting the decision of majority members of the Supreme Court that did not hinge its ruling on Section 183 of the 1999 constitution as the PDP labours to spin.

“Our position stands. It is not our intention to join issues with self-proclaimed interpreters of our laws which unsurprisingly now includes the PDP on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ) and its membership. The apex court ruling had no bearing on the validity or otherwise of the APC CECPC chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“While the PDP and their fellow travelers labour to sell their falsehoods, backed by solid legal guidance, APC is on good grounds to conduct its Congresses leading to the National Convention.

“One asks, is the PDP now a Court of Law? It is a reflection of their propensity to hang on straws and murky thinking which shows that they should not be trusted with power again because they have no capacity to think clearly, talkless of running a country properly.

“The PDP is apparently using these baseless comments on the APC leadership to distract attention from its depleting fortunes and rudderless leadership which has led its members and leaders to abandon the failed opposition in droves for the APC which is providing Nigerians with purposeful leadership, rebuilding the nation and institutionalising the rule of law.

“That the Uche Secondus-led PDP leadership is currently grappling with a serious crisis of confidence among its members and leaders is no longer news. However, we offer free advice: imbibe internal democracy; have focus; shun corruption and be orderly in your conduct as a sign of repentance and atonement for wasting 16 years misgoverning our country.

“The APC’s internal democracy and progressive politics which has been deepened by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led leadership of the APC CECPC has demonstrated its sterling organisational capability which led to credible ward congresses. On the other hand, the PDP is so disorganised that it is unable to complete its abandoned national secretariat.

“PDP has reached the end of its political road and Nigerians will never trust it again with the governance of this country.”

