Singer Rude Boy slams sports minister after D’Tigress sack from basketball World Cup

Nigerian singer, Rude Boy, on Thursday slammed the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, after the country’s female basket team, D’Tigress, was kicked out of the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Serbia.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) had during the week stopped Nigeria from participating in the tournament slated to hold from September 22 to October 1 in the Eastern European nation and announced Mali as the country’s replacement.

The Federal Government had in March banned Nigerian basketball team from taking part in major international competitions for two years.

Dare later told journalists the ban was part of efforts by the government to develop the sport from the grassroots.

Rude Boy, who reacted to the development in Instastory, said corruption was getting out of hand in the country.

He also wondered why a minister thinks he has the power to forcefully withdraw a team from a global tournament.

