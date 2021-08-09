Six BBNaija housemates nominated for eviction

Six Big Brother Naija housemates were nominated for possible eviction from the house on Monday.

The nominees were Arin, Tega, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, and Saskay.

One of the sextet will be evicted from the house on August 15.

Prior to the nomination, Big Brother warned the housemates against whispering in the house.

Three housemates – Yerins, Niyi, and Beatrice were evicted from the house on Sunday.

Four new contestants were added to the show on the same night.

