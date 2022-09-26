Skitmaker, MC Lively, explains why he dumped law for comedy

A Popular Nigerian skit maker, Michael Sani Amanesi aka Mc lively, has opened up on his struggles with the profession.

Mc lively, who studied law, said in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, he struggled with the decision to dump gown and wig for comedy.

The comedian said though he enjoyed being a lawyer, he had no sense of fulfilment in the profession.

He also described singer Folarin Falana aka Falz who also studied law in the university as a mentor.

He said: “I love law so much, and I excelled at it.

“But there’s such a struggle between what one does in school, and what one obtains in real life.

“I mean, how do I go to law school and spend such huge amounts of money, and straight out of Law School, I’m being offered N5,000 per month?

“And before I even got that particular one, I had gone to 3 or 4 different chambers. Now, imagine what I would have to go through when I want to get an actual job.

“It was such a huge problem when I was in law school, telling people that I wanted to be a comedian.

“People would always ask why I spent 5 years, including law school, just to end up as a comedian.

“Most times, when you want to do something, it’s always easier when there’s someone who has done that same thing.

“And I’m usually like Falz the Bahd Guy also he studied Law too.

“I just want to say, Thank you, boss; that’s one of my greatest inspirations and mentors.”

