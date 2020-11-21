SocialMediaTrends: Buhari’s ‘hat-trick’ of recession, CCTV revelations on Lekki shooting & more

Social media users on Saturday were mostly concerned about the state of Nigeria’s economy under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Conversations around the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate last month was also kept the mills spinning, among several other topics.

The following were top trends across social platforms this weekend:

Recession

Nigeria has reportedly plunged into recession as official figures from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the nation’s economy maintained a downward growth for the second consecutive time in 2020.

According to the report, the economy shrank in the second quarter of this year for the first time in three years after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 6.10%, followed by another 3.62% fall in the third quarter.

This year’s recession, owing largely to the lockdown measures occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, is said to be the worst the country has experienced in the last four years.

The Buhari-led administration recieved backlash once again as Twitter users expressed disappointment over the development, recalling that Nigeria had slid into a recession in 2016 and also in 1984 during Buhari’s time as a military leader.

Man like Bubu completes his treble on Recession!!! 1984 — 2016 — 2020. Consistency is key. 😂 pic.twitter.com/scbjwKwJuB — Ifemosu Michael Adewale 🌍✊⚓🌴🦍 (@ifemosumichael) November 21, 2020

Congratulations to the team. Before 2023 we will enter another recession. Thanks to everyone that voted them. — ADANSONIA (@ADANSONIA19) November 21, 2020

Actually,many people don’t know what is to be in or out of recession because they permanently reside in it. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 21, 2020

Nigeria's economy plunges into its worst recession ever since 1987. In addition, Nigeria which is Africa's biggest oil producing country will begin to import fuel from Niger Republic. We really appreciate Major Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) for these great developments. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 21, 2020

Buhari and Economic Recession. A better love story than twilight. Failed Head of state, Failed President, Failed Petroleum Minister. A colossal failure. pic.twitter.com/apVuVi79Lq — Tosin (@Codedtosin) November 21, 2020

CCTV

The Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki toll gate shooting examined a CCTV footage submitted by the operators of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) which revealed that the Nigerian Army deployed no less that seven military trucks to the Lekki toll gate on the day unarmed #EndSARS protesters were shot last month.

The footage showed people running towards the direction of the toll gate at 6:43pm and the army arriving the venue at 6:45pm.

At 6:53pm, the lights at the toll gate went off and the military drove in at 6:55pm.

Flashes of gun fire could be seen at 6:57pm as the military appeared to have surrounded the demonstrators on both sides of the gate at 7:09pm.

Twitter users have considered the development a step in the right direction as they anticipate the outcome of the investigation.

12:43 Please note the image from the video. The lights on the express lane are still on, while the lights near the toll gate are off. 18:52 pic.twitter.com/HCszSo1zWk — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) November 21, 2020

Incase you were angry the Army shot and killed people at Lekki Toll Gate 20/10/20, that’s not the worst. Footage analysed today at Lagos Panel showed Army shot straight at people and chased them into the Lagoon to die. Many people never knew that part.

Now the evidence is out. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 21, 2020

Let's leave d 7 trucks d army came in or d time d CCTV stopped working. Our primary aim is 2 see how many people were massacred nd hw DJ Switch handed their dead bodies to d army. The govt must be held accountable for all those massacred. Make we dey count the dead bodies mbok — Apro🙀 🇳🇬 (@apro_dawildcat) November 21, 2020

Just so we don't forget, AGF Malami said hoodlums wearing army uniform may be behind the Lekki Toll Gate shooting. I agree with the AGF, the Nigerian army conducted itself as hoodlums when the army shot & killed peaceful protesters but turned around to deny the killings. CCTV — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 21, 2020

King David, Papa Ifeanyi

Fans of Nigerian Afropop artist, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, took to social media to pour out goodwill messages in celebration of the award-winning musician who turned 28 on Saturday.

The ‘FEM’ Crooner, who recently dropped his album ‘A Better Time’, was also praised for his notable impacts in the Nigerian music industry as well as in the October #EndSARS protest.

Happy Birthday O.B.O BABA !!!!! — Agbeboaye Daniel© (@yungboss42) November 21, 2020

King Of Afro-Beat is 28 🎶

King David 👑

Papa Ifeanyi

Happy Birthday Baddest

Happy Birthday OBO

Big 28 to more Greatness 🙏 🎉 My love fi you 💯 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bWX0Y1kXmF — VDJ BRYTOS 🎧 (@DJbrytos) November 21, 2020

Happy Birthday KING DAVID @davido , wish you long life and prosperity, more hits, BADDEST!!! #HappyBirthdayDavido pic.twitter.com/YjTb00kNxg — 𝙰𝚈𝙾 𝙾𝙵 𝟹𝟶𝙱𝙶 😈 (@hay_whye) November 21, 2020

To celebrate Davido turning Big 28 here's a thread of some of his classics.. enjoy Happy Birthday OBO Happy Birthday Baddest Happy Birthday Papa Ifeanyi ♥️#HappyBirthdayDavidopic.twitter.com/EFuXKgHRkW — Vinnie 😈 (@vinz6199) November 21, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

