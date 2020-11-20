Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Importing petrol from Niger Republic, Ifeanyi Okereke’s ‘unfortunate death’ & more

November 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians on social media reacted to a fresh case of police misconduct early Friday, which saw a vendor identified as Ifeanyi Okereke lose his life to a stray bullet.

The discussion went on simultaneously with the remembrance of victims of the Lekki Tollgate shooting of October 20, as the day marked one month since the incident.

A new move as regards the importation of crude oil products by the Federal government, also stirred reactions across social platforms at mid-day.

These topics made top trends on Twitter:

#LekkiMassacre, #LekkiGenocide

Twitter users trended both hashtags in honour of the #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives to the shooting incident at Lekki toll gate a month ago.

Many Nigerians on Twitter expressed disappointment over government’s continued denial of the events that took place that Tuesday night and its failure to fish out the perpetrators.

A number of supporters of the #EndSARS movement have vowed to pressure the government until justice is fully served.

Niger Republic

Twitter Nigeria raised eyebrows in reaction to reports of the country’s move to restart importation of petroleum from neighbouring Niger Republic.

The Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva explaining on Thursday why the move was necessary, stated that the Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery had an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day as against Nigeria’s 5,000bpd.

The two countries went ahead to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreeing that Nigeria, one of the largest oil producing countries in the world, would serve as a market for the “excess petroleum products” available in the Niger.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr Speaker, Ifeanyi Okereke

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter handle very early on Friday to express regrets over the death of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke Elechi, who was shot by his security aide on Thursday in Abuja.

The speaker narrated that a stray bullet hit the deceased as the security detail in his convoy shot in the air in a bid to disperse a crowd that gathered around the newspaper stand where he (Gbajabiamila) had gone to interact with the vendors.

“After the convoy set out in continuation of the movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shut in the air to disperse the crowd. Some hours later, after getting to our destination, it was brought to my attention that someone was hit by a stray bullet contrary to an early report by men in the convoy that they applied their security discretion to shoot in the air,” the Speaker wrote

He however noted that he had commiserated with the family of the deceased and had handed over the trigger-happy security personnel identified as Abdullahi M. Hassan to the relevant authorities.

Most Nigerians reacted thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

