SocialMediaTrends: Importing petrol from Niger Republic, Ifeanyi Okereke’s ‘unfortunate death’ & more

Nigerians on social media reacted to a fresh case of police misconduct early Friday, which saw a vendor identified as Ifeanyi Okereke lose his life to a stray bullet.

The discussion went on simultaneously with the remembrance of victims of the Lekki Tollgate shooting of October 20, as the day marked one month since the incident.

A new move as regards the importation of crude oil products by the Federal government, also stirred reactions across social platforms at mid-day.

These topics made top trends on Twitter:

#LekkiMassacre, #LekkiGenocide

Twitter users trended both hashtags in honour of the #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives to the shooting incident at Lekki toll gate a month ago.

Many Nigerians on Twitter expressed disappointment over government’s continued denial of the events that took place that Tuesday night and its failure to fish out the perpetrators.

A number of supporters of the #EndSARS movement have vowed to pressure the government until justice is fully served.

#LekkiMassacre a month today .. we will never forget — Davido (@davido) November 20, 2020

20/10/2020 A Black Day.

The day of the #LekkiMassacre Today is 20/11/2020

It’s exactly a month today. We remember those who were shot.

We remember those who died.

We remember those who stood and are still traumatised till today. You all are our heroes.

20/10/20 NEVER FORGET. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 20, 2020

Why is it surprising? People denied that 911 happened! You don't expect the army to admit they shot peaceful protesters. They would be hauled before the Hague. We have to understand we would lose a lot to get these guys out of there, alot of lives! — Oguntoye Oluwaseyi (@SeyiOguntoye) November 20, 2020

It will not be well who ever supported the massacre of the innocent people — IKECHUKWU NWAEZE (@IKECHUKWUNWAEZ7) November 20, 2020

We will never forget how the Nigeria youths were murdered in cold blood on that night.

Who ordered the shooting at the Lekki tollgate on the 20th Oct, 2020?#LekkiMassacre #LekkiGenocide pic.twitter.com/DgKj4FRJER — Airstar (@airstarshafe) November 20, 2020

Niger Republic

Twitter Nigeria raised eyebrows in reaction to reports of the country’s move to restart importation of petroleum from neighbouring Niger Republic.

The Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva explaining on Thursday why the move was necessary, stated that the Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery had an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day as against Nigeria’s 5,000bpd.

The two countries went ahead to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreeing that Nigeria, one of the largest oil producing countries in the world, would serve as a market for the “excess petroleum products” available in the Niger.

Niger Republic has received more attention from FG than the South East. — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) November 20, 2020

When Nnamdi Kanu talks, it sounds stupid. But first, they built a refinery in Niger

Then they built a railroad to Niger

Now they have concluded a deal to buy fuel from Niger And y’all still believe the person in that office is Nigerian? 🤷🏾‍♂️ Na Question I ask o! — Mighty Mohammed (@TheVyrus) November 20, 2020

Niger Republic will do the honors. — Alaafin of Lagos 🇨🇦 (@naijatrumpet) November 20, 2020

So Nigeria is now importing refined fuel from Niger Republic?

Niger Republic?

So Niger Republic has so many refineries that are working to such an extent that they have enough refined fuels to consume in their country and to export to Nigeria? — lulus malcom (@stalkylulus) November 20, 2020

Nigeria has been sold to Niger Republic!

Know this and know peace — MUHAMMED WAN BISSAKA🕷 (@Legendinho1) November 20, 2020

Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr Speaker, Ifeanyi Okereke

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter handle very early on Friday to express regrets over the death of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke Elechi, who was shot by his security aide on Thursday in Abuja.

The speaker narrated that a stray bullet hit the deceased as the security detail in his convoy shot in the air in a bid to disperse a crowd that gathered around the newspaper stand where he (Gbajabiamila) had gone to interact with the vendors.

“After the convoy set out in continuation of the movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shut in the air to disperse the crowd. Some hours later, after getting to our destination, it was brought to my attention that someone was hit by a stray bullet contrary to an early report by men in the convoy that they applied their security discretion to shoot in the air,” the Speaker wrote

He however noted that he had commiserated with the family of the deceased and had handed over the trigger-happy security personnel identified as Abdullahi M. Hassan to the relevant authorities.

Most Nigerians reacted thus:

This is Mr Ifeanyi Okereke, a Newspaper vendor was yesterday, Nov. 19, 2020 shot dead by Femi Gbajabiamila security aide in Abuja for NO reason. The deceased wife just gave birth to a 3wks old child. This is sad! RT till Ifeanyi gets Justice 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dlaj7r88sJ — Nwabuisi Gospel (@gaximum) November 20, 2020

In this 21 century,

1. Live bullets are used to disperse unarmed End sars Protesters 2. Live bullets are used to shoot crowd of News paper vendors who gather to praise our leaders in power so as to see wat to eat. 😭

Shame Mr Speaker

Shame Femi Gbajabiamila pic.twitter.com/PmheW8HfF2 — CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) November 20, 2020

Our outcry is yielding result little by little. If this was some months back, Ifeanyi Okereke would have died in vain. Now I hope justice is truly served and well publicised to deter others. — #RestructureNigeria – Ṣèyí Pàtàkì (@seyi_ro) November 20, 2020

And you know the sad thing: no one will be held accountable for that murder. Someone's father, brother, son has been killed. And that's it. The security aides will be shielded from prosecution. The speaker under whose watch it happened will wine and dine in peace.Nothing happens — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 20, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

