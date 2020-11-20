Pinnick backs under-fire Rohr, reminds Nigerians of victory over Argentina, draw with Brazil

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has given reasons why Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will not be sacked despite recent disappointing outings by the team.

Coach Rohr has been criticized heavily by stakeholders of Nigerian football following a 4-4 and 0-0 draw with Sierra Leone in a doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this month.

The Eagles have not won a match since the start of this year, having been defeated in a friendly match with Algeria in Austria last month and playing a draw with Tunisia at the same venue days after.

Among notable persons calling for the sack of the 67-year-old Franco-German gaffer, is Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare, who, after the lacklustre draw with the Leone Stars, tweeted that “Nigerian football deserves better“.

But Pinnick has given his support for Rohr, stating that the former Gabon and Niger coach has done pretty well for the Nigerian national team.

“Rohr has done well as our coach, qualifying us for the World Cup and finishing third at the AFCON,” said Pinnick during his appearance on NTA’s Sports Parliament.

“It was the same coach who beat Argentina and drew with Brazil in friendlies.

“He (Rohr) has our (NFF’s) full support,” he added.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a 4-2 victory over Argentina in a friendly in November 2017 and played a 1-1 draw in another friendly against Brazil in October 2019.

Rohr, who took over as head coach in 2016, signed a new contract in March with the NFF, and is expected to win the next next edition of the AFCON and also qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

