Four crushed to death in Ogun road crash

A road crash on the Ijebu Ode-Oru road in Ogun State has claimed the lives of four persons, while two others were injured.

The accident, according to the spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, involved a Daf truck and a commercial bus around Capital Hotel area on Saturday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 1:15pm and was caused by over-speeding and loss of control on the part of the Daf truck driver.

According to him, six persons were involved in the accident which comprised three male adults and three female adults. Four persons died while two injured.

He further explained that the driver of the truck, due to over-speeding, lost control of the vehicle, left his lane and rammed into a bus loaded with kolanut in the opposite direction.

Akinbiyi said: “The bus was going to Ibadan from an unknown destination while the truck was heading towards Ijebu-Ode from the Ibadan axis.

“All the passengers in the bus, including the driver and three women died on the spot.”

The TRACE spokesman further stated that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ijebu Ode General Hospital while the injured truck driver and one other were taken to same hospital.

