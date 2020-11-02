Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Military’s ‘rights abuse’ in Oyo, Rahama Sadau’s controversial outfit & more

November 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Twitter was the most daring of all social media platforms on Monday as trends spotted on the table captured ‘sensitive’ religious and ethnicity issues.

Tweeps also engaged and trended reported cases of police and military brutality in states across Nigeria.

The following trends garnered the most engagements:

Rahama Sadau, Arewa Twitter, Assistant Allah

Twitter users from Northern Nigeria (Arewa) and Muslim apologists lashed out at popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, after she took to her Twitter page to share some of her recent pictures.

The actress was outrightly criticized for her outfit which was considered provocative and uncharacteristic of a female Muslim.

Other Twitter users thought otherwise and advised the North to channel the same energy they used in condemning Rahama on religious grounds, in speaking up and fighting against banditry and other vices currently ongoing in the North.

Meanwhile, the star actress isn’t new to controversies as she shot to limelight after she was slammed in 2016 for featuring as a vixen in a music video with Nigerian musician, Classsiq.

The 27 year old had also on two occasions, been banned from the Hausa film industry for cases of ‘indecent behaviour’. She has however, in a series of tweets on Monday evening, responded to the attacks directed at her over her recent photoshoot.

Operation Burst, Ibadan

Reports of alleged rights abuse and violent assault by security operatives in the Beere area of Ibadan, Oyo State recieved attention after a video surfaced on Twitter of an army officer horsewhipping a lady for dressing ‘indecently’.

According to residents, a joint security outfit of police, soldiers and civil defense, Operation Burst, who took over security duties after police officers withdrew from their duty posts following the #EndSARS protests two weeks ago, were responsible for the alarming cases of brutality.

The state government has since looked into the matter and has assured that the erring officers would be brought to book.

Igbo

Igbo trended for a number of reasons but mainly over a video of one Sefiya Ali, a Northerner from Sokoto state, who stunned viewers with her fluency in the Igbo language.

In the video, Sefia stated that her fluency in the language owed to the fact that she had spent 25 years of her life in eastern Nigeria, Enugu State precisely, where she raised a family and is currently a food vendor.

She also admitted to living rent free in the state as her landlord had been benevolent despite her religious stance.

Sowore

Ex-Presidential candidate and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore took to his Twitter page earlier in the day to share a video confirmating his presence with a group of #EndSARS protesters who barricaded the entrance of the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, demanding justice for victims of police brutality.

Sowore also unearthed videos of his past activisms insinuating that he had been in the fight against corrupt government in Nigeria for years.

While most Nigerians have continued to doubt the credibility of his true intentions for the #EndSARS cause, others have lauded his bravery and consistency in the fight against bad governance in Nigeria.

SWAT

Twitter users recieved reports of training exercise organized by the Federal Government for the new police unit, SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) with mixed feelings.

The video showed police personnel engaging in martial arts, with over 400 officer reportedly taking part in the ongoing training in Eggon, Nassarawa state.

…By Okiemute Abraham

