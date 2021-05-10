 SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Tech

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

Published

35 mins ago

on

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto

Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has announced intent to launch a satellite to the Moon next year funded with proceeds of cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists on Monday by the Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation, being the agency that will lead the lunar mission.

According to the Calgary-based company, the satellite, dubbed DOGE-1, will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022.

The statement reads: “The cubic satellite, weighing 88 pounds (40 kilograms), will aim to obtain “lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board.

“The DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will be the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with Dogecoin.

“We’re excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon! This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.”

Meanwhile, the American private space exploration company said it is working to pursue all necessary licenses needed to bring the Starlink Satellite internet services to Nigeria.

Tech Trivia: what is the world’s most popular crypto?

A. Dogecoin
B. Bitcoin
C. Cardano
D. Ethereum

Answer: See end of post.

2. Fintech investments in Africa maintain steady rise

Fintech investment across emerging markets, including Africa, has maintained steady rise, a new report by tech accelerator Catalyst Fund and data research company Briter Bridges has indicated.

The report, covering the state of Fintech in emerging markets, revealed that there was a significant growth in the numbers of acquisition and equity raisers in Africa.

According to the data report, fintech investment in Africa and other emerging markets has increased during the last five years, with the amount of investment across the regions totalling $23 billion.

However, the report also indicated that there remain shortfalls in demographic representation and the average size of seed deals on the continent.

The report reads in part:

“We were particularly happy to see that the performance of fintech companies in emerging markets remained strong, and grew in terms of users, throughout COVID-19.”

According to Briter Bridges Director, Briter Bridges, who signed the report, the project surveyed 177 startups and 33 investors from across Africa, India, and Latin America.

READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

3. West African “super app” Gozem expands into Gabon

With existing venture in several West African cities, Gozem is set to launch a taxi booking service in Libreville, Gabon.

3 years ago, the startup launched in Togo as a super app enabling users to hire and order rides from the comfort of their homes.

Not long, Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws.

Less than 12 months ago, the startup launched e-commerce delivery services in Lome and Cotonou, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps, as it began the process of becoming an all-inclusive “super app”.

Today, It operates in 10 cities across Togo, Benin, and Gabon, with more than 500,000 registered users who have completed more than 2.5 million trips since its launch in November 2018.

With the new expansion, Gabonese citizens are now able to download the Gozem app, and take trips in the nation’s capital.

Tech Trivia Answer: Bitcoin

Bitcoin, which launched in 2009, is the original and the world’s most popular crypto. Others include litecoin, dogecoin, cardano, polkadot, etc.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Sports14 hours ago

Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Sports15 hours ago

Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Sports19 hours ago

Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Sports21 hours ago

Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...

Latest Tech News

Tech35 mins ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech3 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech4 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech5 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech5 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...