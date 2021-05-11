GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women



Johannesburg-based firm, GirlCode South Africa, has announced partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a free joint learnership training programme.

The programme, according to GirlCode, is targeted at unemployed women for a career in tech and IT.

Titled GirlCode’s Software Development Learnership, the programme is expected to foster and promote female talent in the tech industry.

Being an initiative between Amazon and the Johannesburg startup, selected participants will undergo a 12-month free programme, attend daily work-simulation sessions held at the GirlCode campus in Johannesburg.

The opportunity will expose participants to cloud-based computing and AWS tools.

Speaking on the scheme, the board noted that participants will work on practical projects along with learning valuable insight into how to use relevant tech and tools in the software space.

Tech Trivia: Which of these materials is the best conductor of heat?

A. Diamond

B. Copper

C. Aluminium

D. Silver

Answer: See end of post.

2. Edtech startup, iXperience, closes $2.5m Series A funding round



iXperience, Edtech startup, has closed a US$2.5 million Series A funding round to build out its product and scale internationally.

The 8 year old startup was founded by Aaron Fuchs and Rafi Khan as a coding bootcamp.

After launch, the startup has since become an industry leader in career-focused skills training.

According to the founders, the startup can now boost of having over 2,500 alumni.

Today, iXperience partners with institutions and consumers alike to bridge the gap between traditional education and the skills companies require in today’s rapidly evolving workforce.

The new US$2.5 million Series A funding round comes from Kalon Venture Partners and Caleo Private Equity, and is expected to use it to grow its team.

3. Pangea accelerator opens call for applications



Pangea accelerator has opened call for applications for African startups in the fintech, e-health, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy and digital solutions spaces.

Titled Scale-Up programme, the initiative will offer access to funding, coaching and partnerships.

According to the organising body, the new Scale-Up programme from Pangea is looking for agile, flexible, and hungry entrepreneurs.

Speaking on criteria, the startups must run tech solutions with existing traction that are wanting to take their businesses to the next level.

Startups selected for the 18-month programme will gain access to private funding of between US$500,000 and US$3 million, support with soft funding applications.

Tech Trivia Answer: Diamond

Aluminum and copper have the highest thermal conductivity among common metals (205W/mK and 401W/mK versus say 50W/mK for steel) and are easily the most frequently used materials in the making of computer heatsinks. Although copper is superior at conducting heat, aluminum performs respectably while being cheaper, lighter and easier for manufacturers to work with.

There are better heat conductors but they aren’t practical materials for producing computer heatsinks: silver exceeds copper’s thermal conductivity at 429W/mK (hence Arctic Silver thermal paste), diamond brings that into the thousands at 2300W/mK (and likewise hence IC Diamond thermal paste), while early measurements of graphene puts it at 5300W/mK.

