SSS invites another #NoMoreBloodShed convener over protest against insecurity in the North

Another convener of #NoMoreBloodshed protests embarked upon by youths in some northern states against escalating insecurity in the region, has been invited by the State Security Service (SSS).

According to a Facebook post by one of the conveners of the protest, Rahma Abdulmajid, the invitee, Ibrahim Birniwa, one of the leaders of the protest in Kaduna, was invited by the secret police on Saturday for organizing the protest.

The youth protesters had, on Friday, hit the streets of Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto States and Abuja simultaneously to register their anger over the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by bandits and terrorists with the government doing little or nothing to protect the people.

The invitation of Birniwa makes the second of such by the SSS following the invitation on Friday of Zainab Ahmed, who led the Kano leg of the protest for questioning over her participation in protest.

Shortly after her interrogation which lasted for over two hours, Ahmed promptly released a statement that she was no longer part of the protest.

READ ALSO: Convener of #NoMoreBloodshed protest by northern youths dissociates self from group after DSS grilling

She also tried to dissuade other youths from continuing with the protest, claiming she had Information that the protests would be hijacked by certain unnamed people for political reasons.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now