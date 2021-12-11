Convener of #NoMoreBloodshed protest by northern youths dissociates self from group after DSS grilling

After about two hours of grilling by the Department of State Service (DSS), one of the conveners of the #NoMoreBloodshed protests embarked upon by youths in the northern parts of the country, Zainab Naseer Ahmed, has dissociated herself from the protest.

Ahmed who led the Kano State leg of the protesters to the State Government House on Friday, was invited by the DSS for questioning over her involvement with protests organized across some northern states and the FCT, to draw the attention of the government to the widespread and escalating insecurity in the North, following the gruesome killing of about 42 travellers in a bus in Sokoto.

However, after spending about two hours in the custody of the DSS where she was allegedly interrogated and intimidated, Ahmed took to her Facebook page to disassociate herself from the #NoMoreBloodShed movement, adding that she was no longer going to participate in the protest.

Citing her reasons for withdrawing from the protest, Ahmed insinuated that she had privileged information that the protest may be hijacked by some people to cause chaos for political interest.

She also advised the youths to stay away from continuing the protest for their own good as it would be risky for them to continue.

Read also: SocialMediaTrends: #NoMoreBloodShed – Protests by northern Nigerian youths spark reactions online

“I want to let people know that from today, I’m dissociating myself from the protest that started today. I’m kindly advising my Kano people to stay away from tomorrow’s protest.

“I’m aware of some issues, and I’m worried about the safety of people and I don’t want anyone to be hurt due to such action. It could be very risky for people to protest tomorrow in Kano due to the information I heard about the plans to hijack and cause chaos for some political interest.

“I advise us to stay at home for our SAFETY. I was invited for a friendly discussion by the DSS. It is not about me or you, rather the interest of the state. Peace,” she wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now