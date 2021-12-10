No going back on use of BVAS for elections in Nigeria, INEC vows

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared on Friday that there is no going back on the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), for accreditation during elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who made the declaration at the one-day Implementation meeting for the FCT Area Council Election in Abuja, vowed that INEC would not relent in coming up with innovations to tackle electoral malpractices, and make democracy stronger in the country.

The BVAS was used during the November 6 Anambra governorship election amidst complaints of its shortcomings.

Okoye, however, disclosed that the BVAS would be used for forthcoming FCT area council elections.

He said: “That is what the whole issue about the BVAS is. So, let me say it very clearly that the BVAS as a form and mode of accreditation has come to stay, and the Commission can only keep improving on it, but jettisoning it will not be possible.”

