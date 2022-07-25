Northern youths vow to boycott 2023 election if abducted train passengers are not released

Northern youths under the aegis of the Arewa Youth Assembly, have threatened to boycott the 2023 general election unless the federal government rescues the remaining 43 train passengers abducted by terrorists on March 28.

The group expressed sympathy for the kidnap victims and their families, while lamenting the depressing level of insecurity in the country.

The group made the threat in a statement issued by its Speaker, Mohammed Danlami, on Monday, in Kaduna.

The AYA, which comprises youths drawn from the 19 northern states and Abuja, condemned alleged corruption in the military, and called for the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Munguno (retd.), who according to the group, has run out of ideas.

According to the statement, the youths of the region will ensure that nobody participates in any political activities or the forthcoming elections if “our brothers and sisters in captivity are not released.”

The statement read, “As the victims of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna bound train marked 120 days in captivity, which was celebrated by the terrorists through a released video depicting how they are being molested, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) shares in the pain and agony of the immediate families and friends of those in captivity. We pray to God to intervene through His supernatural power and set them free.

“The Assembly make bold to state that our youths won’t participate in activities in the build-up to 2023 General Election and the election proper if our brothers and sisters in captivity are not released.

“Also, most of our Local Government Areas and communities that are now under the control of either Ansaru Terrorists in North-Central and North-West or ISWAP in North-East. In other words, politicians are only welcome to our region, when we have every reason to believe that our forests are free from bandits and terrorists.”

The group called for the probe of all military spending in the war against terrorism and banditry across the country.

It argued that even the president was no longer safe as a result of the activities of non-state actors, and called on the National Security Adviser to quit or be sacked and replaced by the President.

The statement read further, “The AYA notes that the growing audacity of non-state actors, which led to the invasion of Kuje Maximum Prison, Abuja, and the subsequent release of numerous arrested Boko Haram commanders, shows that even Mr President in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa is not safe.

“It is just a matter of time, these ragtag elements will draw inspiration from the Afghanistan Terrorists and take over leadership of our country

“We have observed that this insult to our country’s supremacy wouldn’t have been possible if the National Security Adviser, who was supposed to guide Mr President, had not run out of ideas.

“Since his appointment over 7 years ago, we strongly believe that the man has run out of steam and does not have anything new to offer, hence, the honourable thing for him to do is to pack his luggage and return to his retirement destination and where he fails to do so, Mr President should urgently sack him and get him replaced.”

