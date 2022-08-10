BREAKING: Bandits release seven more kidnapped train passengers

Bandits who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train killing some passengers and abducting many more over four months ago, have released seven more of their captives.

The additional victims were released on Wednesday morning to their families.

The release of the abducted train passengers was confirmed by the publisher of online media platform Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, who has played a prominent role in negotiations with the terrorists since the abduction of the train passengers.

Tukur had earlier said he was withdrawing from negotiations to free the passengers, expressing frustrations at the government’s attitude towards move aimed at freeing the victims. He was said to have been persuaded by family members of the victims not to abandon the negotiations.

Tukur who is also the Media Consultant to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, gave the identities of the released victims as Abubakar Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Abubakar Bobo, and their 10-year-old son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba.

Other freed captives, according to Tukur, include Fatima Abubakar Garba 7, Imran Abubakar Garba, 5, and a one year old girl, Zainab Abubakar Garba.

One of the released victims, Abubakar Idris Garba, a staff of the National Assembly Service Commission, is said to be the son of a former military administrator of Kano and Benue states, Col. Idris Garba.

Also released was a 60-year-old woman, Hajia Aisha Hassan, who was said to have been released due to life-threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.

