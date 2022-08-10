Police foils attempted kidnap of village head in Kano

Police operatives in Kano on Tuesday foiled an attempted abduction of Village Head of Garun-Babba, in Garun-Mallam Local Government Area of the state, Abdulmuminu Mudi.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Kano.

He said: “On August 9, 2022, at about 01:30hours, a report was received that gunmen on motorcycles kidnapped the Village Head of Garun-Babba village in Garun-Mallam Local Government Area, Mallam Abdulmuminu Mudi.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Command’s Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Zubairu, raised a combined team of policemen and the Anti-kidnapping Squad.

Read also:Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi

“The team was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Garun-Mallam Division, CSP Usman Maisoro, and local vigilante in the area, to rescue the village head and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately swung into action and trailed the perpetrators.

“As such, the Kidnappers abandoned the village head and three motorcycles.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and the three motorcycles used by the criminals were abandoned and recovered by the police.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now