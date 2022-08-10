News
Police foils attempted kidnap of village head in Kano
Police operatives in Kano on Tuesday foiled an attempted abduction of Village Head of Garun-Babba, in Garun-Mallam Local Government Area of the state, Abdulmuminu Mudi.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Kano.
He said: “On August 9, 2022, at about 01:30hours, a report was received that gunmen on motorcycles kidnapped the Village Head of Garun-Babba village in Garun-Mallam Local Government Area, Mallam Abdulmuminu Mudi.
“Upon receipt of the report, the Command’s Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Zubairu, raised a combined team of policemen and the Anti-kidnapping Squad.
Read also:Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Ebonyi
“The team was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Garun-Mallam Division, CSP Usman Maisoro, and local vigilante in the area, to rescue the village head and arrest the culprits.
“The team immediately swung into action and trailed the perpetrators.
“As such, the Kidnappers abandoned the village head and three motorcycles.
“The victim was rescued unhurt and the three motorcycles used by the criminals were abandoned and recovered by the police.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...