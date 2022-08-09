Police deny alleged kidnap of 20 people on Lagos/Ibadan expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has dispelled a rumour that 20 persons were kidnapped by bandits on Kara bridge, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued on Tuesday, described the rumour as “fake and lie from the pit of hell.”

The statement read, “The attention of Ogun state Police Command has been drawn to news circulating on social media that 20 people were kidnapped by bandits on Kara bridge along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

“In order to dispel the wicked rumor which is capable of causing panic in the mind of the public, the command wishes to inform the public that the said news is nothing but fake and lie from the pit of hell.

“There is nothing like kidnapping of one talkless of 20 persons at the Kara bridge or anywhere along Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

“Those behind the fake news are mere mischief makers, who always derive joy from causing unnecessary panic in the mind of innocent members of the public.

“The general public are hereby advised to discontenance the fake news as nothing of such happened at the said Kara bridge.

“In view of the road construction work going on in that axis, the commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered 24hrs surveillance patrol of the area to checkmate the activities of hoodlums who might wanted to take advantage of the traffic jams to perpetrate evils.”

