News
Police re-arrests fleeing inmate of Jos correctional centre
Police operatives in Plateau have re-arrested one of the inmates that escaped from the Jos custodial centre, Mohammed Ibrahim.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, confirmed the development when he presented Ibrahim and other suspects to journalists on Monday in Jos.
Onyeka said the 39-year-old, who was re-arrested by the operatives of its anti-kidnapping unit, was among the inmates who escaped during the November 2021 jail break in Jos
The CP said the suspect was re-arrested at Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in April.
Read also:Police kills two notorious armed robbers in Lagos
He said: “In a bid to arrest all escapees of the recent Jos jail break that occurred in November last year, our operatives intensified efforts and re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim.
“Ibrahim escaped from lawful custody of the Jos correctional centre and among the masterminds of the attack on the facility.
“He was in prison awaiting trial for alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before he escaped.”
Onyeka revealed that the suspect would be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for further action.
