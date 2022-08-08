Police re-arrests fleeing inmate of Jos correctional centre

Police operatives in Plateau have re-arrested one of the inmates that escaped from the Jos custodial centre, Mohammed Ibrahim.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, confirmed the development when he presented Ibrahim and other suspects to journalists on Monday in Jos.

Onyeka said the 39-year-old, who was re-arrested by the operatives of its anti-kidnapping unit, was among the inmates who escaped during the November 2021 jail break in Jos

The CP said the suspect was re-arrested at Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in April.

Read also:Police kills two notorious armed robbers in Lagos

He said: “In a bid to arrest all escapees of the recent Jos jail break that occurred in November last year, our operatives intensified efforts and re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim.

“Ibrahim escaped from lawful custody of the Jos correctional centre and among the masterminds of the attack on the facility.

“He was in prison awaiting trial for alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before he escaped.”

Onyeka revealed that the suspect would be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for further action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now