Again, families of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims protest in Abuja (Photos)

Family members and friends of the abducted passengers on a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja who were attacked and kidnapped by terrorists on March 28, are currently protesting the continued holding of their relatives by their abductors.

The protesting relatives of the kidnapped victims decided to stage the protest on Monday in the aftermath of a viral video released by the terrorists showing the inhumane maltreatment of the captives while also promising to kill, sell and keep some of the captives as slaves.

The families of the abducted passengers numbering over hundred, were seen gathering at the premises of the ministry of transport, Abuja as early as 6am carrying different placards and preventing staff members from gaining access into their offices.

Many of them were heard saying they would not leave the ministry until the Federal Government gives them a concrete assurance that their loved ones would be released.

This is not the first time the relatives of the kidnapped passengers have held such protests and demanding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government do all it takes to rescue their family members from the terrorists.

Ripples Nigeria had reported o. May 25 of a protest staged by the families of the abducted passengers in Abuja where they tasked the President and security agencies to “swiftly intervene for the release of the captives.”

The relatives who spoke through their spokesperson, Maltida Mohammad, appealed to Buhari, the nation’s service chiefs and international organisations to do the needful to rescue the victims.

“We are calling on Mr. President, the service chiefs, the head of security agencies, national and international human rights organizations, to rescue our families. They are your family too.

“There can be no negotiation without dialogue. Do not close the chapter on our story, it will forever change the course of history. Release their children let us have our family, and your family back. Do not turn a blind eye on our plight,” she had said.

