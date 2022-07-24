Presidency accuses terrorists of propaganda after video of abducted Kaduna train passengers surfaced online

The presidency declared on Sunday the country security forces are adequately equipped to tackle the country’s security challenges.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He was reacting to the release of a new video showing terrorists whipping the victims of the March 28 attack on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

In the 11 seconds video, the terrorists threatened to kill the victims.

They also vowed to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, if they come in contact with them.

The presidential aide insisted that the security agencies were not clueless as Nigerians as made to believe after watching the video.

He also criticised the terrorists for forcing the government to comply with their demands by employing propaganda.

The statement read: “Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over the world.

“The country’s security and defense forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things that they will not display in the media.

“It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“To help the nation against the ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

“The Presidency, in the meantime, wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material, and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”

