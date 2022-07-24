Metro
Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers release new video showing victims’ torture
The abductors of passengers on a Kaduna bound train from Abuja on March 28, have released a new video showing the torture of the remaining victims still in their captivity following government’s failure to meet demands for their release.
In the video which was released by the terrorists on Sunday morning, the kidnap victims were seen being subjected to severe beatings and torture by the bandits who were apparently angry that the government has yet to meet their demands.
Towards the of the torture video, the victims are heard pleading with the Nigerian government and the international community to intervene in their case as the terrorists have given them just one week before they start slaughtering them if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government refuses to yield to their demands.
This is not the first time the kidnappers have threatened to kill the victims as they have on numerous occasions, warned that they would kill them if their demands were not met.
The last time they issued such a threat, it took the intervention of Tukur Mamu who is also a media aide to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for them to back down on their threats.
Mamu’s efforts have also seen the release of some of the captives but he had also vowed to back out of negotiations with the terrorists as the government has been reluctant to open up channels of discussions with the abductors for the release of the victims.
