Metro
Police arrests man for alleged defilement of teenager in Adamawa
Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested a 62-year-old man, Godwin Sanda, for allegedly defiling a teenager at Zagun village in Numan Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Yola.
He said the 14-year-old victim was brought to the suspect for herbal treatment.
Nguroje said: “The victim’s mother, Maryam Abubakar reported the case to the Divisional Police office in Numan
“The suspect is an herbalist and used the opportunity to abuse the child.
Read also:Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues 8 victims in Kaduna
“The suspect advised the mother to go back home pending when the victim will recover.
“He took advantage of the complainant’s absence for a period of five days and had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.
“The suspect is presently undergoing investigation by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) based on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police.”
