Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers sick, dying of snake bites, mediator raises the alarm

The mediator between the terrorists who attacked and abducted passengers on board a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28, and the Federal Government, Malam Tukur Mamu has warned that the remaining victims with the abductors are very sick and may soon die from snake bites if the government fails to act very fast in securing their release.

Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher who has been negotiating with the terrorists in a bid to secure the release of the captives, and has so far succeeded in securing the release of 11 of the victims thus far.

He also said most of the captives were vomiting blood as a result of poison from the snake bites.

In a statement on Monday by Mamu calling on government to step up measures to rescue the 51 victims still in captivity, the mediator said the sick captives were suffering from life-threatening illnesses and inhumane conditions they were exposed to inside the forest.

“Most of the remaining victims may hardly survive the next few weeks due to their deteriorating health condition and the inhuman condition they are subjected to in the forest.

“Government must activate all avenues of diplomacy. It must be top of its priority now. We must not be distracted by prioritising 2023 as I am sadly seeing now, while there are visible and glaring threats of losing the remaining victims.

“In addition to lack of diagnosis and treatment, coupled with poor nutrition, poor sanitary condition and how they are exposed to unbearable forest life, most of the innocent hostages have lately developed series of life-threatening complications with some vomiting even blood.

“Apart from illnesses threatening the lives of many hostages, snake bites that affect so many of them have been consistent lately.

“I can confirm to you that snakes are many in that forest. Some of them are victims of snake bites as they appear frequently at night. They only depend on the local solution to treat it.

“The condition of those with already underlining illnesses is fast deteriorating. The Federal Government should act fast before it is too late.

Mamu, who is the media consultant to popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, noted that the remaining passengers in captivity were not beaten nor molested by the terrorists, adding:

“Efforts to rescue them must be treated as a national emergency if the government wants most of them to come back alive.

“I am alerting the leadership of the country, particularly the security agencies and concerned Nigerians that something very urgent must be done to save the lives of the remaining suffering victims.

“This is no time to politicise the issues. The lives of very promising, innocent Nigerians are involved in this. Their health condition is deteriorating by the day.

“Even animals without proper care will hardly survive in the environment they are forced to live in for nearly three months now. I believe the government is aware and has taken note of the testimony of the 11 victims that were secured.

Read also: Another 11 abducted passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train regain freedom after 75 days

“It makes me sad when an issue like this is not treated with the seriousness and speed it requires.

“I feel frustrated and I feel the pain whenever I give updates and publicity to this lingering issue. The purpose is not meant in any way to embarrass the government or to create a panic situation among the loved ones of the victims, but for all those concerned to be alerted about the real development, about the real situation on ground for urgent collective efforts.

“If we can tolerate corrupt officials that are stealing billions every day as a result of which poverty and insecurity increase, for me it is not out of place to use negligible part of such stolen resources to secure the release of such victims whenever the need arises.

“And if for any reason the government did not act promptly, since it has been alerted, they must be prepared to take full responsibility.”

Mamu however, hinted that he was withdrawing from the negotiating team, citing personal reasons for his decision.

“With the window of mediation I succeeded in opening and for building limited confidence between the government and the abductors, coupled with the success of securing the release of the 11 victims, I have done my part and I will no longer be part of any engagement regarding this issue for personal reasons.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now