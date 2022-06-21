JUST IN: Kidnapped ex-NFA scribe, Sani Toro, 2 others regain freedom

The abducted former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA) now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Ahmed Toro alongside two others have been released.

Though the information on their release were still sketchy as of the time of this report, the trio, Sani Ahmed Toro, Garba Ila and Isa Jaa were said to be at an undisclosed health facility receiving treatment.

The PPRO of the the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed that they had been released but could not give further details.

They were said to have been released at about 5am on Tuesday and are said to be doing well.

It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before the release but the abductors were said to have demanded for the sum of N150m as ransom.

In the same vein, Three days after their abduction by yet to be identified gunmen, the Village Head of Zira in Toro Local Government Area, Yahya Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh have also been freed.

The release was confirmed by the Bauchi state Police Command through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili who wrote that, “Today, Village Head of Zirya and his Son have regain freedom, and both of them are in good health condition”.

He however did not give further details of the release promising to give details as they emerged.

The Village Head and his son were abducted at gunpoint by unidentified gunmen who later demanded for an undisclosed amount of money as ransom. It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before their release late Monday night.

Details to follow in subsequent reports.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

