JUST IN: Another 11 abducted passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train regain freedom after 75 days

At least 11 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train have been released by their captors.

This came just three days after the terrorists released two passengers of the ill-fated train.

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents had on March 28 detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip.

At least eight persons were confirmed dead, 30 injured and several others abducted by the criminals.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt confirms Killing of 32 people, dismisses reports on helicopter attack by terrorists

Malam Tukur Mamu, the media consultant for the controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday.

He said the 11 victims had been flown to Abuja for medical attention on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now