Democracy Day: Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians as part of activities marking the country’s Democracy Day on Sunday morning.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the President’s address would come up at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The statement read: “Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

