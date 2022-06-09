Kaduna govt confirms Killing of 32 people, dismisses reports on helicopter attack by terrorists

The Kaduna State government on Thursday confirmed attack on some villages in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack in a statement in Kaduna, however, said 32 people and not 45 were killed in Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Ungwan Maikori villages.

Aruwan also dismissed reports of aerial attack by the terrorists.

Reports said the bandits stormed the area on motorcycles on Sunday, razed several houses and shot several people dead.

“Since the attack on Sunday, security agencies and traditional leaders in the locations had been updating the government on the development.

The commissioner said: “As of the time of this report, 32 persons have been confirmed dead following the attack.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to make a clarification based on reports received since Sunday.

“The bandits attacked the first two locations and killed 31 citizens. They then headed into Ungwan Maikori, where they killed one person and burnt some houses.

“An Air Force helicopter under Operation Whirl Punch dispatched to the area, had earlier scanned the first two locations and sighted burnt houses and properties on fire.

“The helicopter intercepted the bandits at the last location Ungwan Maikori and engaged them as they retreated, before the arrival of ground troops to the general area.

“The story that a helicopter provided air support to the bandits against the locals, is therefore an untrue account.

“The Government of Kaduna State, having gone through all the facts, finds it regrettable that a section of media would circulate an unverified report, insensitive to its implications on national security, law and order.”

