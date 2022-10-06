CAN commends Nigerian govt over release of remaining 23 Kaduna train passengers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday commended the Federal Government and security agencies over the release of the remaining 23 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Prof. Usman Yusuf, confirmed the release of the hostages in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the abducted passengers were freed by the terrorists at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The terrorists had earlier released 98 hostages after receiving ransom from their families.

The hoodlums abducted 121 passengers during the March 28 attack on the train in Kaduna.

In a statement issued by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in Abuja, CAN said the release of the hostages confirmed the readiness of the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity in the different parts of the country.

The body also commended the hostages for their resilience throughout the 190 days they spent in captivity.

The statement read: “The successful release of the remaining hostages in line with the President’s earlier directive not only indicates that the authorities mean serious business, but are ready to muster the required political will to end the reign of terror in parts of the country.

“CAN also lauds the military and all other security and intelligence agencies for the successful conduct of the operation which led to the release of the hostages. They have shown outstanding capabilities in recent times and the whole world will not fail to take note of their good efforts.

“We believe that with the necessary support and adequate motivation, our security forces are capable of deploying world-class kinetic and non-kinetic processes towards accomplishing difficult military operations that will ensure the safety of lives and properties in the land.

“Therefore, the relief that came to the nation arising from the closure of the six-month captivity of the innocent train passengers must be sustained at all times.

“We must not allow the return of the days when terrorists had a free hand to do as they wished to unsuspecting travelers. Every Nigerian must be allowed to have peace, whether at home or on transit.

“We appreciate the doggedness, resilience, and hope which the 23 train victims maintained all through the more than 190 days they spent in the hands of their captors even under torturous conditions.”

