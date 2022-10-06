News
Despite presence of security details, ex-Vice President Sambo’s phone stolen at Abuja event
Unknown persons stole the mobile phone of former Vice President Namadi Sambo at an event on Thursday in Abuja.
The criminals perpetrated the act despite the presence of heavy security personnel during the launch of a book written in honour of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Late Solomon Lar, in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Nigerians will appreciate Buhari when he leaves office, new Minister, Sambo, declares
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle.
He wrote: “It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...