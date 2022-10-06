Despite presence of security details, ex-Vice President Sambo’s phone stolen at Abuja event

Unknown persons stole the mobile phone of former Vice President Namadi Sambo at an event on Thursday in Abuja.

The criminals perpetrated the act despite the presence of heavy security personnel during the launch of a book written in honour of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Late Solomon Lar, in Abuja.

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja.”

