Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces new appointments to subsidiary boards
Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a financial services provider in Nigeria and a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced new appointments to the boards of its subsidiaries.
The move which follows requisite regulatory approvals, saw Mrs. Busola Jejelowo announced as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.
Mr. Oladele Sotubo assumed the role of Chief Executive at Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, while Mrs. Yinka Johnson, was appointed Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.
Mrs. Olufunke Isichei, joined the Board of ZEST Payments Limited as a Non-Executive Director.
Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the calibre of professionals who joined the boards of the group subsidiaries.
