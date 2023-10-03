Starlink partners Jumia to expand business. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Starlink partners Jumia to expand business

Jumia, an e-commerce platform, has forged a strategic partnership with Starlink, an Elon Musk-led satellite internet provider, to introduce the Starlink Residential Kit across African markets.

The partnership deal was disclosed in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

The innovative kit, designed for effortless internet connectivity, simplifies the process with pre-configured components to ensure an uninterrupted view of the sky.

According to Jumia, the goal of the partnership is to bridge the digital divide that persists in underserved regions of Africa.

Initially commencing in Nigeria, this partnership, according to Jumia, has ambitions of expansion into Kenya, with a long-term vision of encompassing all African nations within Jumia’s operational footprint.

With Jumia’s extensive reach and Starlink’s satellite constellation, crafted under the auspices of parent company SpaceX, this alliance may aspire to a future where millions of Africans can unlock the transformative potential of high-speed internet.

Tech Trivia: What is the minimum bit depth required for High Dynamic Range (HDR) video?

A. 8 bits per channel

B. 10 bits per channel

C. 12 bits per channel

D. 14 bits per channel

Answer: see end of post

2. Stitch secures $25M Series A extension in global expansion effort

Payments infrastructure leader, Stitch, celebrates a significant milestone with the closure of a $25 million Series A extension round, driven by Ribbit Capital.

This latest funding injection saw the participation of existing investors including PayPal Ventures, The Raba Partnership, and CRE Venture Capital.

The new development propels Stitch’s total funding to an impressive $52 million.

In just over two years since its founding, Stitch has rapidly gained prominence by offering tailored payment solutions to enterprises worldwide.

Focused on addressing the intricate and evolving payment needs of large global businesses, Stitch has become synonymous with seamless, efficient, and dependable payment processing.

Stitch’s offerings encompass accepting payments via various methods, overseeing payments across multiple providers and geographies through its PayOS dashboard, and facilitating effortless fund disbursement.

Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of Stitch, said: “We’ve known the Ribbit team for a few years and have consistently been impressed with their knowledge of the space. In particular, they have a strong view of the global landscape, and their exceptional understanding of emerging markets has already proven to be immensely valuable.”

3. Visa partners Expel to enhance global cybersecurity risk management

Payment company, Visa, has entered into new partnership deal with Expel, a cybersecurity solutions firm.

Under this collaboration, Expel will integrate its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities into Visa’s Value-Added Services portfolio.

This integration aims to bolster Visa’s ability to fortify its security team and jointly provide enhanced cybersecurity solutions to clients worldwide, safeguarding them from the ever-expanding cyber threats.

Expel’s MDR will streamline risk detection processes, with a particular focus on safeguarding clients’ critical assets and reducing the time from alert to response.

Described as proactive, the integration is expected to thwart threats from proliferating among global customers.

Trivia Answer: 10 bits per channel

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is a technology that improves the range of color and contrast in a digital image. It may be used for both photos and videos, though the implementations are different.

An HDR-capable TV, for example, must support certain video output standards. These include 10-bit color and at least 90%, of the DCI-P3 color space a range of RGB colours defined by the industry.

