Stock roundup: Investors trade N13.703bn shares in five days

Investors in the Nigerian stock market traded 1.121 billion shares worth N13.703 billion in 22,350 deals last week.

This surpassed the 940.892 million shares valued at N11.494 billion that exchanged hands in 20,077 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

Shareholders in the Financial Services Industry traded 806.824 million shares worth N6.075 billion in 11,071 deals last week.

The Oil and Gas Industry recorded 95.031 million shares worth N1.449 billion in 1,849 deals.

Conglomerates Goods Industry followed with the investors trading 66.716 million shares worth N169.517 million in 733 deals.

Top three equities

Investors in FCMB Group Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Oando Plc traded 407.770 million shares worth N2.009 billion in 2,181 deals.

The three companies accounted for 36.39 percent and 14.66 percent of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

NAHCO gained N0.80kobo to end the week with N8.40kobo compared to N7.60kobo reported the previous week.

Champion Breweries closed the week with N3.74kobo per share, rising by N0.34kobo to move above its opening N3.40kobo per share.

MRS’s shares value was up by N1.45kobo to move from N14.80kobo to N16.25kobo per share.

FBN Holdings share rose by N0.85kobo hit N10.55kobo against the N9.70kobo per share posted the previous week.

Royal Exchange’s share appreciated by 6.59 percent to rise from N0.91kobo to N0.97kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

CWG topped the losers list after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N0.94kobo to N0.80kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share value was down by 14.29 percent to drop N0.56kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline lost N0.95kobo to drop from N7.05kobo to N6.10kobo per share.

John Holt shed 11.27 percent to end the week with N0.63kobo compared to N0.71kobo per share for the previous week.

Academy Press lost N0.13kobo to drop from N1.30 to N1.17kobo per share.

