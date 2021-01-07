Strong institutions vital to sustainable democracy, Atiku reacts to Biden’s confirmation as 46th US President

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the confirmation of Joe Biden as the President-elect of the United States, US.

Atiku made his reaction via a series of tweets on his official Twitter account on Thursday.

According to Atiku, Biden’s confirmation was an indication that strong institutions are vital to sustainability of democracy.

Atiku’s tweets read: “Democracy, as it is often said, is a process. With the culmination of the process certifying the electoral vote of @JoeBiden as the next President of the United States, it is clear that strong institutions are vital to the sustainability of democracy.

Read also: Why Atiku sold his shares in Intels –Aide

“This is a lesson to be learnt: that strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the US lawmakers officially confirmed Biden as the country’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Biden and Harris were confirmed under heavily-armed guard after police regained control of the Capitol in Washington.

Trump supporters had the previous day stormed the Capitol in protest of the elections and chased out the lawmakers who were in the process of confirming the election victory of Biden.

Democracy, as it is often said, is a process. With the culmination of the process certifying the electoral vote of @JoeBiden as the next President of the United States, it is clear that strong institutions are vital to the sustainability of democracy. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 7, 2021

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions